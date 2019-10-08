GFA Elections: Fred Pappoe Optimistic Of Victory

Accra Great Olympics director, Fred Pappoe, says he is confident of becoming the Ghana FA president.

The former Ghana FA vice president is among the six candidates vying for the country's football governing body.

The Ghana FA high seat has been vacant since the exit of Kwesi Nyantakyi in June 2018.

According to him, he has a great chance of leading the Football Association as he is doing everything possible to make that dream a reality.

“I see my chances very bright in winning the GFA presidency seat, but I will keep working hard to achieve this step,” Pappoe told Kumasi based Light FM.

“It is my heart desire to be the GFA President and with my past experience, I am strongly confident I will turn Ghana football around with the help of the able delegates,” he added.

The Ghana Football Association election is slated for October 25, 2019.