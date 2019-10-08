ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
08.10.2019 Football News

GFA Elections: Osei Kweku Palmer Hires Lawyer Thaddeus Sory To Fight Disqualification

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
GFA Elections: Osei Kweku Palmer Hires Lawyer Thaddeus Sory To Fight Disqualification
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Disqualified GFA Presidential hopeful, Wilfred Osei Kwaku has hired the services top-notch lawyer, Thaddeus Sory to fight his disqualification from the upcoming FA elections, Footballghana.com can report.

The renowned lawyer will lead a three-member team to fight the legal case to its logical conclusion as Osei Kwaku battles his disqualification from the race.

The Tema Youth bankroller has filed an appeal against the decision to disqualify him from the race amid fears the latest standoff threatens the election of a new president slated for October 25.

He was disqualified over breaching Article 33(5) (c) as well as getting on the wrong side of GFA ethical committee ruling in 2017.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of FIFA Council has extended the mandate of the Normalisation Committee to November 15.

His disqualification means six candidates will vie for the country's football governing body.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
TOP STORIES

Parliament Sought To Interfere With The Independence Of The ...
5 minutes ago

I didn’t accuse Parliament of interferance in David Ampofo’s...
2 hours ago

body-container-line