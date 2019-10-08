ModernGhanalogo

08.10.2019 Football News

Unperturbed Kwesi Appiah Departs For Scouting In Europe

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Head coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah has left the shores of the country on Monday in Europe to scout for Ghanaian players in the various leagues.

The 59 year old is expected to visit Spain, England, France, Italy, Germany, and Belgium.

In Spain, Kwesi Appiah will watch Joseph Aidoo, Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso, and other Ghanaian players in La Liga.

Most Ghanaian players are in good shape at their various clubs which will help Appiah in preparing the Black stars for the 2022 World cup Qualifiers in November.

