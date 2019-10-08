Normalization Committee Gets Extension From FIFA; Set To Leave Office on November 17

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) has been given another extension by the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) to ensure the body gets to supervise the upcoming elections.

The NC was set up by FIFA and the government of Ghana to see to the reforming of the sport in the country following the airing of the Number 12 video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas which brought the credibility of the FA into disrepute.

Following two previous extensions, the body was expected to finally leave office on September 30. Due to the delay of elections to elect a new president and executives to replace the NC, it has become necessary for FIFA to give them another extension.

In an official communique posted on the GFA’s website, they have confirmed that the world football governing body has approved a new extension that will see them stay in office until November 17.

“The Bureau of the FIFA Council has extended the mandate of the GFA Normalization Committee (NC) to enable the NC supervise the upcoming GFA Elections.

“The second mandate of the Normalization Committee expired on September 30, 2019.

“However, in view of the upcoming GFA elections, FIFA has extended the Normalization Committee's mandate up to November 17, 2019, to enable it complete the process of electing a new President and Executive Committee”, the statement shared.

The GFA presidential elections will be held on October 25.