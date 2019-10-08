WAFU Cup Of Nations: Ghana Set To Lock Horns With Cote d’Ivoire In Semis Today

Ghana’s Black Stars B team is set to lock horns with their counterpart from Cote d’Ivoire in the semi-finals of the 2019 edition of the WAFU Cup of Nations tournament which is currently ongoing in Senegal.

The two countries started the tournament very well but had to grind for the needed results in their respective last matches.

Ghana drew 1-1 with giants Burkina Faso at the end of regulation time and had to rely on the lottery of the penalty shootout to secure progression to the last four stage.

Cote d’Ivoire, on the other hand, finished off a hard-fought battle against Togo by emerging as winners on penalties.

Now the defending champions of the WAFU Cup, the Black Stars B team is gunning for another triumph and has set their sight on comfortably dispatching their opponent.

The game which has been tipped to be a very cagey encounter will be played at the Stade Lat Dior and will kick off at 20:00GMT today.