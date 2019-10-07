GFA Presidential Election: Disqualified Wilfred Osei Palmer Submits Appeal To NC

Modernghana Sports that report that Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer has submitted his appeal to the Normalization Committee following his disqualification from contesting the Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential elections.

The owner of Tema Youth Football Club was one of seven aspirants who picked forms to contest for the upcoming elections which has been slated for later this month.

Having been grilled on several issues by a vetting committee put up by the Normalization Committee who are acting as the elections committee, Palmer was subsequently disqualified from vying for the upcoming polls.

He was deemed not qualified to contest for the vacant position on the grounds of breach of Article 33(5) (c) of the GFA general regulations which stipulates clubs to pay a percentage in the transfer of players to the football governing body.

Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer is not backing down after that decision and has today successfully filed an appeal to exercise his rights according to the statutes of the GFA.

The issue is expected to be looked into in the coming days before a final decision will be taken prior to the presidential elections on October 25.

Reports reaching Modernghana indicates that Palmer and his camp are planning to take the issue to Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) if their appeal to the Normalization Committee is unsuccessful.