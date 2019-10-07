Eunice O. Adedapo Wins Gold For Ghana At Agoma Open Taekwondo Championships In Nigeria

Ghana's senior national athlete, Eunice Omolara Adedapo has won Gold medal at the Agoma Open Taekwondo Championships in Kebbi State, Nigeria on 5th October 2019

The enthusiastic athlete achieved the medal in the female -53kg category of the championship that saw Cadet, Juniors, Seniors together with Poomsae, Kyopa and Horshinsul competitions.

National female -49 athlete, Eunice Adedapo participated at the Agoma Open Taekwondo Championships in Kebbi State Nigeria which started 2nd to 5th October to gain more points and experience.

She has been competing in the female -53kg.