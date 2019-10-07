ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
07.10.2019 Football News

Sports Writers Association Of Ghana (SWAG) Elect New Members

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Sports Writers Association Of Ghana (SWAG) Elect New Members
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana [SWAG] have elected new members for the next four years.

Kwabena Yeboah has maintained his place as the president of the association.

The results of the 2019 SWAG EXECUTIVE ELECTIONS as follows:

Total Eligible Voters - 140
Voter Turnout - 118 (84.29%)
1. PRESIDENT
Kwabena Yeboah - 114
Abstain - 4
2. VICE-PRESIDENT
Maurice Quansah - 110
Abstain - 8
3.GENERAL SECRETARY
a) Charles O. Asibey - 98
b) Nana Prempeh -20
4. DEPUTY GEN. SECRETARY
a)Thomas B. Agyemang - 102
b) Nii Addokwei Cudjoe - 16
5. TREASURER
Rosalind K. Amoh - 108
Abstain - 10
6.EXECUTIVE MEMBERS
a) Ohene B. Brenya - 78
b) Otuo Acheampong B Boadaa - 65
c) Helga Gokah - 48
d) Moses Antwi Benefo - 45

TOP STORIES

Sex For Grades: Prof. Gyampo Weeps Infront Of Students [Vide...
43 minutes ago

Sex For Grades: Prof Gyampo Threaten To Sue BBC
4 hours ago

body-container-line