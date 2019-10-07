Sports Writers Association Of Ghana (SWAG) Elect New Members By Sammy Heywood Okine 2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS The Sports Writers Association of Ghana [SWAG] have elected new members for the next four years.Kwabena Yeboah has maintained his place as the president of the association.The results of the 2019 SWAG EXECUTIVE ELECTIONS as follows:Total Eligible Voters - 140Voter Turnout - 118 (84.29%)1. PRESIDENTKwabena Yeboah - 114Abstain - 42. VICE-PRESIDENTMaurice Quansah - 110Abstain - 83.GENERAL SECRETARYa) Charles O. Asibey - 98b) Nana Prempeh -204. DEPUTY GEN. SECRETARYa)Thomas B. Agyemang - 102b) Nii Addokwei Cudjoe - 165. TREASURERRosalind K. Amoh - 108Abstain - 106.EXECUTIVE MEMBERSa) Ohene B. Brenya - 78b) Otuo Acheampong B Boadaa - 65c) Helga Gokah - 48d) Moses Antwi Benefo - 45
Sports Writers Association Of Ghana (SWAG) Elect New Members
The Sports Writers Association of Ghana [SWAG] have elected new members for the next four years.
Kwabena Yeboah has maintained his place as the president of the association.
The results of the 2019 SWAG EXECUTIVE ELECTIONS as follows:
Total Eligible Voters - 140
Voter Turnout - 118 (84.29%)
1. PRESIDENT
Kwabena Yeboah - 114
Abstain - 4
2. VICE-PRESIDENT
Maurice Quansah - 110
Abstain - 8
3.GENERAL SECRETARY
a) Charles O. Asibey - 98
b) Nana Prempeh -20
4. DEPUTY GEN. SECRETARY
a)Thomas B. Agyemang - 102
b) Nii Addokwei Cudjoe - 16
5. TREASURER
Rosalind K. Amoh - 108
Abstain - 10
6.EXECUTIVE MEMBERS
a) Ohene B. Brenya - 78
b) Otuo Acheampong B Boadaa - 65
c) Helga Gokah - 48
d) Moses Antwi Benefo - 45