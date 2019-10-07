Sports Writers Association Of Ghana (SWAG) Elect New Members

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana [SWAG] have elected new members for the next four years.

Kwabena Yeboah has maintained his place as the president of the association.

The results of the 2019 SWAG EXECUTIVE ELECTIONS as follows:

Total Eligible Voters - 140

Voter Turnout - 118 (84.29%)

1. PRESIDENT

Kwabena Yeboah - 114

Abstain - 4

2. VICE-PRESIDENT

Maurice Quansah - 110

Abstain - 8

3.GENERAL SECRETARY

a) Charles O. Asibey - 98

b) Nana Prempeh -20

4. DEPUTY GEN. SECRETARY

a)Thomas B. Agyemang - 102

b) Nii Addokwei Cudjoe - 16

5. TREASURER

Rosalind K. Amoh - 108

Abstain - 10

6.EXECUTIVE MEMBERS

a) Ohene B. Brenya - 78

b) Otuo Acheampong B Boadaa - 65

c) Helga Gokah - 48

d) Moses Antwi Benefo - 45