CAF Champions League: I Wept After Étoile du Sahel Eliminated Kotoko - George Amoako

The Chief Executive Officier, George Amoako has revealed that he wept Asante Kotoko failed to progress to the group phase of the CAF Champions League.

Asante Kotoko won the first leg encounter by 2:0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

However, the Tunisian side stunned the Porcupine Warriors by 3:0 in Monastir in the return leg encounter to progress on 3:2 aggregates.

Defender Mortadha Ben Ouanes gave Etoile the lead from the spot after 25 minutes, halving the aggregate deficit and ending the first half with a 1-0 lead for the hosts.

After the break Etoile continued piling pressure, and seven minutes after the hour mark, Karim Laaribi doubled their lead, to force aggregate draw.

And with penalties looming on, Laaribi managed to score with a perfect header five minutes from time to give his side a famous victory, and a place in the group stage.

In an interview with Kumasi based Oyerepa FM, the astute football administrator says he couldn't hide his tears revealing that he wept after their exit from the competition.

Kotoko will now have to shift attention to the second-tier CAF Confederation Cup playoff round.