07.10.2019 Football News

GFA Elections: We Have Endorsed George Afriyie – Kotoko CEO Stress

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Mr. George Amoako has confirmed that the club has endorsed George Afriyie to become the next president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Afriyie, the owner of Okyeman Planners is one of six aspirants whose candidacy has been legitimized followed successful grilling by a vetting committee in the past week.

Representing the Porcupine Warriors at the campaign launch of George Afriyie in Sunyani over the weekend, Mr. Amoako told journalists that the club is backing the former VEEP to occupy the vacant presidential seat at the end of this month’s elections.

“We are backing George Afriyie to become the president of the Ghana Football Association.”

“He is one of the best we have in Ghana now and we have given him all the support to lead our football and bring it to the highest level”, George Amoako stressed.

Ahead of the GFA elections which has been slated for October 25, George Afriyie is facing stern competition from Kurt Okraku, Fred Pappoe, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Lawyer Amanda Clinton, and Lawyer George Ankomah Mensah.

