GFA Elections: George Afriyie Pledges To Give Ghanaman Soccer Of Excellence Massive Facelift

Ghana Football Association heavyweight presidential aspirant Mr. George Kwasi Afriyie, has promised to give the Ghanaman Soccer School of Excellence at Prampram a massive facelift to better suit its current demands when he becomes the new FA boss.

The leading presidential hopeful broke the good news at the launch of his ‘Redemption, Restoration and Revival manifesto on Saturday at the Eusbeth International Conference Center in Sunyani.

According to the bankroller of Division League side Okyeman Planners, plans are seriously underway to make the Ghanaman Soccer School of Excellence at Prampram a more comfortable place for the country’s national teams.

Mr Afriyie, stressed at the colourful manifesto launch that his administration, would ensure the Ghanaman Soccer School of Excellence, has professional tennis, volleyball and basketball courts to help nurture more talents for the growth of Sports in Ghana.

He further mentioned that, his office when handed the nod, would see to it that a very beautiful swimming pool is constructed at Prapram to develop the holistic sporting potential of national team players and staff whenever they are in camp.

George Afriyie, the only Ghanaian currently serving as a member of African's football governing body CAF's African Cup of Nations organizing committee, also added that an additional two pitches (one natural and one artificial) with floodlights will be constructed to help national teams train at night when in camp.

”There will be a facelift of the existing infrastructure at Ghanaman Soccer School of Excellence at Prampram to better suit current demands. A tennis, volleyball and basketball courts, and a swimming pool will be constructed to develop the holistic sporting potential of our national team players and staff whenever they are in camp.

Two additional pitches (one natural and one artificial) with floodlights will be constructed to help national teams train at night when in camp.

”A state of the art gymnasium will also be constructed to fully complement the work of technical staff and players whenever in camp,”

The Ghana Football Association presidential actions will be held on 25th October, 2019.