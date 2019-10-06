ModernGhanalogo

Watch Andre Ayew's Fastest Goal In The Championship In Swansea City Defeat [VIDEO]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Bottom club Stoke City stunned Swansea City to earn a first Championship win of the season.

Stoke came from behind to snatch all three points at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

Andre Ayew tapped home a rebound to put the Swans in from in the first minute.

Former Swans midfielder Sam Clucas levelled for the Potters midway through the first half, firing home after keeper Freddie Woodman parried Joe Allen's effort.

Stoke won it in the final moments when substitute Scott Hogan tapped home from close range.

Swansea slip to fourth while Stoke remain bottom, but close the gap on their relegation rivals.

Highlights below...

Video source: Swansea City

