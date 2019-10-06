Man City Eight Points Adrift After Surprise Loss To Wolves

Champions Manchester City fell eight points behind Liverpool in the title race after suffering a shock home defeat against Wolves.

Adama Traore scored twice in the final 10 minutes as Wolves won in the top flight at Manchester City for the first time since 1979.

Traore scored the first 10 minutes from time as the visitors capitalised on a mistake from Joao Cancelo. He added a second on the break deep into injury time.

City have now dropped five points in their opening four home games of the season, having dropped just three in the whole of last season and seven the year before that.

David Silva came closest for the hosts when he hit the bar with a second-half free-kick. Raheem Sterling also had a shot blocked in the scramble that followed.

It was only the second time in 45 league games that City have failed to score. The last time that happened at home in the league was against Huddersfield in May 2018, by which time they had already won their first title of the Guardiola era.

Traore had not scored since September 2018 but the £18m man made no mistake as Wolves twice broke clear of the home defence. Raul Jimenez provided the assist on both occasions.

Pep Guardiola now has a 25% win rate in all competitions against Nuno Espirito Santo, winning just one out of four matches against the Portuguese.