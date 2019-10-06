2019 WAFU Cup Of Nations: Ghana To Face Cote d’Ivoire In Semi-Finals

Ghana will now face Cote d’Ivoire in the semi-finals of the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations tournament currently ongoing in Senegal.

The Black Stars B are the winners of the last two editions of the West African tournament and is hoping to make it three-consecutive triumphs at the end of this year’s campaign.

Coach Maxwell Konadu and his charges drew 1-1 with Burkina Faso last Friday and successful excelled on penalties to advance to the semi-finals.

Following Cote d’Ivoire’s win against Togo on Saturday after the lottery of the penalty shoot, they have joined the semi-finalists and will come up against Ghana next week.

The cracking tie between the neighbors will be played at the Stade Lat Dior on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, and will kick off at 20:00GMT.

A win for Ghana will send her to the final and just one hurdle away from defending the WAFU title they lifted on home soil two years ago.