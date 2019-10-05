ModernGhanalogo

05.10.2019 Football News

Bundesliga: Bayern Beaten By Hoffenheim Just Days After 7-2 Win At Spurs

By BBC
Bayern Munich suffered their first Bundesliga defeat of the season against Hoffenheim just four days after their 7-2 Champions League win at Tottenham.

Sargis Adamyan scored twice for Hoffenheim to secure their first ever win at Allianz Arena.

Robert Lewandowski had briefly levelled for champions Bayern with his 15th goal of the season.

Niko Kovac's side stay top but now only on goal difference from Frieburg, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen.

