Hazard Scores First Goal As Real Madrid Hold On To Beat Granada

Eden Hazard scored his first Real Madrid goal as Zinedine Zidane's side survived a Granada fightback to stretch their lead at the top of La Liga.

Hazard, who signed from Chelsea in June, lobbed Rui Silva at the end of the first half after Karim Benzema's second-minute opener for the hosts.

Luka Modric added an excellent third in the second half, but Darwin Machis and Domingos Duarte responded for Granada.

James Rodriguez then scored late in stoppage time to ensure Real's victory.