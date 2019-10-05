ModernGhanalogo

05.10.2019 Football News

Andre Ayew Scores Again As Stoke City Stun Swansea City At Home

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew was on the scoresheet as Swansea City lost to Stoke City in the English Championship on Saturday at the Liberty Stadium.

The Swans were ahead inside a minute when Andre Ayew tapped home a rebound.

Former Swan Sam Clucas levelled for the Potters midway through the first half, firing home after Freddie Woodman parried Joe Allen's effort.

Stoke won it in the final moments when substitute Scott Hogan tapped home from close range.

Swansea slip to fourth while Stoke remain bottom but close the gap on their relegation rivals.

The goal today means the 29-year-old has scored two goals in the ongoing season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
