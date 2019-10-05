Asante Kotoko In Talks With Karela United Coach Johnson Smith - Reports

Asante Kotoko are in talks with the head coach of Karela United, Johnson Smith to become the assistant coach of the club.

According to reports, administrative and legal affairs manager of Asante Kotoko, Sarfo Duku held talks with Johnson Smith at the Sports Hotel to discuss his possible return to the club.

Johnson Smith led Karela United to the final of the Tier one competitions where they lost the game on penalties to Asante Kotoko.

Coach Kjetil Zachariassen has been under pressure after Kotoko's exit from the CAF Champions League.

Tunisian side, Etoile du Sahel crashed the Porcupine Warriors from the competition defeating them by 3:0 despite winning the first leg encounter by 2:0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Norwegian tactician's future has been questioned with the supporters of the club calling his exit.

Smith has previously managed Sekondi Hasaacas, Bibiani GoldStars, Eleven Wise and Berekum Arsenals. His current contract with Karela United will run out in December 2019.