ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
05.10.2019 Football News

Asante Kotoko In Talks With Karela United Coach Johnson Smith - Reports

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Asante Kotoko In Talks With Karela United Coach Johnson Smith - Reports
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Asante Kotoko are in talks with the head coach of Karela United, Johnson Smith to become the assistant coach of the club.

According to reports, administrative and legal affairs manager of Asante Kotoko, Sarfo Duku held talks with Johnson Smith at the Sports Hotel to discuss his possible return to the club.

Johnson Smith led Karela United to the final of the Tier one competitions where they lost the game on penalties to Asante Kotoko.

Coach Kjetil Zachariassen has been under pressure after Kotoko's exit from the CAF Champions League.

Tunisian side, Etoile du Sahel crashed the Porcupine Warriors from the competition defeating them by 3:0 despite winning the first leg encounter by 2:0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Norwegian tactician's future has been questioned with the supporters of the club calling his exit.

Smith has previously managed Sekondi Hasaacas, Bibiani GoldStars, Eleven Wise and Berekum Arsenals. His current contract with Karela United will run out in December 2019.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
TOP STORIES

Confirmed: Oppong-Boanuh Is IGP, Tetteh Yohunu Deputy
7 hours ago

I Was Forced To Contest For NDC – Rawlings
7 hours ago

body-container-line