ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
05.10.2019 Football News

GFA Elections: George Afriyie Launches Manifesto In Sunyani [PHOTOS]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
GFA Elections: George Afriyie Launches Manifesto In Sunyani [PHOTOS]
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

George Akwasi Afriyie has unveiled his policies ahead of the Ghana Football Association presidential elections.

The astute football administrator launched his manifesto dubbed redemption, revival and restoration of the Ghana Football Association in the Bono regional capital, Sunyani on Saturday.

The well-attended event was held at the Eusbett International Conference Centre in Sunyani.

Mr. Afriyie was among the six candidates who were announced by the vetting committee of the Normalization Committee to vie for the vacant Presidential position.

Former Black Stars players, traditional leaders, several football administrators and journalists were all present at the launch of the manifesto.

According to the bankroller of division one side Okyeman Planners, the launching of the manifesto in Sunyani the capital of Brong Ahafo Region was strategic because it is the biggest constituency in Ghana football

In his address, he highlighted some of the things in the manifesto which will be implemented when voted into power such as transparency, the introduction of IT to Congress, setting up a board to manage colts football, effective and strong match review panel and a host of others

The 2019 Ghana FA elections will be held on October 25.

Below is George Afriyie's policies if elected as Ghana FA president.

105201960851-j5eq27t2gb-egh7x8zuuauzhxr

105201960940-wbreuigtto-eghk9vrxyae9swp

105201960943-j5fqi7t2g0-4e077a5eeb3e01fc72f63453385a072b l

105201960946-j5eq27t2gb-egia0rvwsaea5xv

105201960954-1i830o4bau-egia2x8xyaar-3w

105201960957-osjvm0x442-egic2llwoaadldl

105201961000-uypcsgerrm-fdde05ba-e4ef-4a80-ab77-e780b3f107da.jpeg

105201961002-0g830n4yyt-manifesto-afri-6

105201961006-uypcsferrm-manifesto-afri-9

105201961025-g40n1r5edy-manifesto-afri-10

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist

Attachments

TOP STORIES

Confirmed: Oppong-Boanuh Is IGP, Tetteh Yohunu Deputy
7 hours ago

I Was Forced To Contest For NDC – Rawlings
7 hours ago

body-container-line