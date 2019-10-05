ModernGhanalogo

05.10.2019 Football News

George Afriyie Organizes 'Restoration' Football Game Before Manifesto Launch In Sunyani [PHOTOS]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Ghana Football Association presidential hopeful, George Akwasi Afriyie, organized games to bring together the football community at a venue in Sunyani before the launch of his manifesto.

At a packed occasion in the Brong Ahafo Region, former Black Stars players, football administrators and journalists from all parts of the country converged to engage in games in a bid to show that he is the unifier that can restore and rebrand the GFA.

The former Ghana FA vice president is one of six candidates who will be voted on when the football community heads for a second Extraordinary Congress later this month.

Elective Congress will be held to elect new Executive Council Members and a new president for the country's football governing body on October 25.

Below are some of the pictures from the games.

