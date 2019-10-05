GFA Presidential Candidate George Afriyie Launches Manifesto Dubbed ‘RESTORATION’

Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential candidate, George Afriyie has finally launched his manifesto dubbed ‘RESTORATION’ as he bids to be given the mandate to lead the new regime of the football community.

The launching of the document took place at a grand ceremony in Sunyani, Brong Ahafo-Region on Saturday morning with a host of football enthusiasts gathering to show their support.

Currently the owner of Okyeman Planners, George Afriyie is among six persons who have successfully been given the clear to contest in the upcoming elections following a grilling by a vetting committee set up by the Normalization Committee (NC).

At the manifesto launch today, the former GFA Vice President has reiterated his plan to restore and redeem the image of the football community in the eyes of the general public as well as corporate Ghana.

Among many other things George Afriyie touched on, his manifesto outlines plans to revamp colts football, ensuring transparency and fairness, the introduction of IT to Congress, securing sponsorships, and promoting women’s football.

Find the RESTORATION manifesto in the document below.