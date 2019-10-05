WAFU CUP: Ghana Coach Maxwell Konadu Applauds Players After Beating Burkina Faso

Head coach for the Ghana Black Stars B team, Maxwell Konadu has applauded the efforts of his players following their victory over their counterparts from Burkina Faso in the quarter-finals of the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations tournament on Friday night.

In a very nervy encounter at the Stade Lat Dior in Senegal yesterday, the two sides could not be separated at the end of a long 90 minutes and had to resort to the lottery of the penalty shootout.

Ilina Teindrebeogo’s 3rd-minute strike was canceled by a goal from Ashanti Gold prolific striker Shafiu Mumuni with an assist from Hearts of Oak forward Joseph Esso.

Ghana goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi saved two penalties in the shootout to help his side beat Burkina Faso 5-4 in the process whiles securing progression to the semi-finals of the competition.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Coach Maxwell Konadu praised his players for putting up a good fight throughout the entire duration of the game.

“We knew the qualities we had, we knew that after equalizing, eventually we will go ahead and win.

“But the much-needed winner never came. I have to commend my boys for holding it down till the end of the 90 minutes. They really did well.

“We wanted to win within 90 minutes but unfortunately it didn't happen but we have to learn lessons by concentrating till the very last minute or the last kick”, he shared.

Ghana is now at the last four stage of this year’s WAFU tournament and well on course to defend the title they lifted 2 years ago.