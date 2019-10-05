England into Rugby World Cup quarters with Argentina rout

England has become the first team to reach the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals after a 39-10 bonus-point win over Argentina, in an ill-tempered Pool C match. Earlier in Pool D, Australia put seven tries past Uruguay on their way to a 45-10 victory.

Jack Nowell celebrated his return from injury with a late try, one of six scores for Eddie Jones's men, who can now look to a last-eight clash likely against either Wales or Australia.

The Pumas started the brighter at Tokyo Stadium, but Eddie Jones's men hit back quickly, a catch-and-drive from a line-out creating space out wide for May to dot down on the left-wing.

Passions boiled over in the 12th minute with an off-the-ball scrap, followed shortly by a red card from referee Nigel Owens for a high hit on England captain Owen Farrell by Tomas Lavanini.

The 14-man Pumas quickly found themselves stretched and fullback Elliot Daly exploited a huge gap on the left for a try that doubled England's advantage.

Scrum-half Ben Youngs scored another deep into extra time to give England a 15-3 lead at the break.

George Ford sealed the four-try bonus point early in the second half with further tries from replacement Nowell and Luke Cowan-Dickie – the last sparking another tousle.

Argentina had some success with 10 minutes to go, winger Matias Moroni finishing off a slick move with a try under the posts.

Teen Petaia shines in Wallabies win

Earlier on Saturday, teenage wing Jordan Petaia crashed over for a try on his debut as Australia rode out two yellow cards to beat Uruguay 45-10 and stay on course for the quarter-finals.

Australia's youngest ever World Cup player at 19 scored one try and made another, while Tevita Kuridrani and Dane Haylett-Petty bagged two each in the Wallabies' total haul of seven.

The result produced a vital bonus point for the Wallabies to move ahead of Fiji after three games in Pool D, where Six Nations champions Wales remain unbeaten.

