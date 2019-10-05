England into Rugby World Cup quarters with Argentina rout
By RFI
2 HOURS AGO RUGBY
England has become the first team to reach the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals after a 39-10 bonus-point win over Argentina, in an ill-tempered Pool C match. Earlier in Pool D, Australia put seven tries past Uruguay on their way to a 45-10 victory.
Jack Nowell celebrated his return from injury with a late try, one of six scores for Eddie Jones's men, who can now look to a last-eight clash likely against either Wales or Australia.
The Pumas started the brighter at Tokyo Stadium, but Eddie Jones's men hit back quickly, a catch-and-drive from a line-out creating space out wide for May to dot down on the left-wing.
Passions boiled over in the 12th minute with an off-the-ball scrap, followed shortly by a red card from referee Nigel Owens for a high hit on England captain Owen Farrell by Tomas Lavanini.
The 14-man Pumas quickly found themselves stretched and fullback Elliot Daly exploited a huge gap on the left for a try that doubled England's advantage.
Scrum-half Ben Youngs scored another deep into extra time to give England a 15-3 lead at the break.
George Ford sealed the four-try bonus point early in the second half with further tries from replacement Nowell and Luke Cowan-Dickie – the last sparking another tousle.
Argentina had some success with 10 minutes to go, winger Matias Moroni finishing off a slick move with a try under the posts.
Teen Petaia shines in Wallabies win
Earlier on Saturday, teenage wing Jordan Petaia crashed over for a try on his debut as Australia rode out two yellow cards to beat Uruguay 45-10 and stay on course for the quarter-finals.
Australia's youngest ever World Cup player at 19 scored one try and made another, while Tevita Kuridrani and Dane Haylett-Petty bagged two each in the Wallabies' total haul of seven.
England into Rugby World Cup quarters with Argentina rout
England has become the first team to reach the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals after a 39-10 bonus-point win over Argentina, in an ill-tempered Pool C match. Earlier in Pool D, Australia put seven tries past Uruguay on their way to a 45-10 victory.
Jack Nowell celebrated his return from injury with a late try, one of six scores for Eddie Jones's men, who can now look to a last-eight clash likely against either Wales or Australia.
The Pumas started the brighter at Tokyo Stadium, but Eddie Jones's men hit back quickly, a catch-and-drive from a line-out creating space out wide for May to dot down on the left-wing.
Passions boiled over in the 12th minute with an off-the-ball scrap, followed shortly by a red card from referee Nigel Owens for a high hit on England captain Owen Farrell by Tomas Lavanini.
The 14-man Pumas quickly found themselves stretched and fullback Elliot Daly exploited a huge gap on the left for a try that doubled England's advantage.
Scrum-half Ben Youngs scored another deep into extra time to give England a 15-3 lead at the break.
George Ford sealed the four-try bonus point early in the second half with further tries from replacement Nowell and Luke Cowan-Dickie – the last sparking another tousle.
Argentina had some success with 10 minutes to go, winger Matias Moroni finishing off a slick move with a try under the posts.
Teen Petaia shines in Wallabies win
Earlier on Saturday, teenage wing Jordan Petaia crashed over for a try on his debut as Australia rode out two yellow cards to beat Uruguay 45-10 and stay on course for the quarter-finals.
Australia's youngest ever World Cup player at 19 scored one try and made another, while Tevita Kuridrani and Dane Haylett-Petty bagged two each in the Wallabies' total haul of seven.
The result produced a vital bonus point for the Wallabies to move ahead of Fiji after three games in Pool D, where Six Nations champions Wales remain unbeaten.
Read more: