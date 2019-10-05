ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
05.10.2019 Football News

2019 WAFU Cup: Augustine Okrah Clinches MOTM Accolade As Ghana Triumph Over Burkina Faso

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
2019 WAFU Cup: Augustine Okrah Clinches MOTM Accolade As Ghana Triumph Over Burkina Faso
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Augustine Okrah was named the Man of the Match award in Ghana's win over the Stallions of Burkina Faso at the ongoing 2019 WAFU Cup tournament in Senegal on Friday evening.

A 38th-minute header from Shafiu Mumini cancelled out an early goal scored by Ilias Tiendrebeogo.

Ghana managed to whip their neighbouring country 5-4 on penalty shootouts to make it to the semis of the tournament.

The Asante Kotoko winger was instrumental in his first match at the ongoing tournament after watching the team's first match against Gambia from the bench.

Ghana are yet to know their opponent for the semifinals clash.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo To Speak On Controversial CSE
8 hours ago

Remove CSE Or Be Voted Out In 2020 – GPCC To Gov't
8 hours ago

body-container-line