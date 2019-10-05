2019 WAFU Cup: Augustine Okrah Clinches MOTM Accolade As Ghana Triumph Over Burkina Faso

Augustine Okrah was named the Man of the Match award in Ghana's win over the Stallions of Burkina Faso at the ongoing 2019 WAFU Cup tournament in Senegal on Friday evening.

A 38th-minute header from Shafiu Mumini cancelled out an early goal scored by Ilias Tiendrebeogo.

Ghana managed to whip their neighbouring country 5-4 on penalty shootouts to make it to the semis of the tournament.

The Asante Kotoko winger was instrumental in his first match at the ongoing tournament after watching the team's first match against Gambia from the bench.

Ghana are yet to know their opponent for the semifinals clash.