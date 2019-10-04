Ghana FA Elections Cannot Be Held Without Osei Kweku Palmer - Ebo Appiah

Ebo Appiah, the spokesperson for Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer has reiterated that the 2019 Ghana Football Association elections cannot be held without his boss.

On Friday, the Normalization Committee announced that the Tema Youth FC owner has been disqualified from the presidential race.

The recommendation was made by the Vetting Committee.

Palmer, popularly known in football circles was disqualified breaching Article 33 (5) (c) of the GFA regulations which relates to player transfers.

Palmer is reported to have refused to pay GFA 10 per cent of the transfer of striker Joseph Painstil to Hungarian top-flight side Ferencvarosi TC from Tema Youth in September 2017.

The NC also reportedly cited his comments after the Black Stars' failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Palmer said Ghana would have qualified for the tournament if money was made available to pay unclassified and indemnity payments to referees.

"Our lawyers will sit down and take the appropriate legal steps. Let everyone stay calm, this election will not be done without Osei Kweku Palmer, his name will be on the ballot box (SIC)", Ebo Appiah, spokesperson for Osei Palmer's campaign team told FOX 97.9 FM in an interview.

The October 25 polls will now have Amanda Akuorkor Clinton, George Ankoma Mensah, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, George Afriyie and Frederick Pappoe as the presidential candidates.

On Wednesday, Palmer launched his manifesto with a campaign mantra of #P4P (Palmer for President) but the decision to disqualify him from the contest would come as a big blow to his ambitions.

However, Osei Palmer has confirmed that he will appeal for his disqualification.

Below is the full statement issued by the Ghana FA Normalization Committee.