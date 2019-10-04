2019 WAFU: Maxwell Konadu Names Strong Starting XI Against Burkina Faso

Coach Maxwell Konadu has announced his starting XI against the Stallions of Burkina Faso for the quarter-final clash in the ongoing WAFU Cup of Nations tournament in Senegal.

The Black Stars B take on the Stallions in the quarter-finals game this evening as the dream of winning the cup for keep remains a focus.

Coach Maxwell Konadu has made three changes to his starting XI that played Ghana’s first game against Gambia.

Asante Kotoko defender Habib Mohammed Mohammed has replaced Issaka Mohammed, Justice Blay replaces Hearts of Oak’s Benjamin Afutu in the midfield, while Appiah McCarthy is replaced by Asante Kotoko star Augustine Okrah.

Below is the full squad;

Eric Ofori Antwi

Moro Ibrahim

Habib Mohammed

Mohammed Alhassan

Fatawu Mohammed

Justice Blay

James Akaminko

Abdul Latif Anabila

Augustine Okrah

Joseph Esso

Shafiu Mumuni (c)