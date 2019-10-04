2019 WAFU: Maxwell Konadu Names Strong Starting XI Against Burkina Faso
By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS
Coach Maxwell Konadu has announced his starting XI against the Stallions of Burkina Faso for the quarter-final clash in the ongoing WAFU Cup of Nations tournament in Senegal.
The Black Stars B take on the Stallions in the quarter-finals game this evening as the dream of winning the cup for keep remains a focus.
Coach Maxwell Konadu has made three changes to his starting XI that played Ghana’s first game against Gambia.
Asante Kotoko defender Habib Mohammed Mohammed has replaced Issaka Mohammed, Justice Blay replaces Hearts of Oak’s Benjamin Afutu in the midfield, while Appiah McCarthy is replaced by Asante Kotoko star Augustine Okrah.
Below is the full squad; Eric Ofori Antwi Moro Ibrahim Habib Mohammed Mohammed Alhassan Fatawu Mohammed Justice Blay James Akaminko Abdul Latif Anabila Augustine Okrah Joseph Esso Shafiu Mumuni (c)
