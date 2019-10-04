ModernGhanalogo

04.10.2019 Football News

2019 WAFU: Maxwell Konadu Names Strong Starting XI Against Burkina Faso

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Coach Maxwell Konadu has announced his starting XI against the Stallions of Burkina Faso for the quarter-final clash in the ongoing WAFU Cup of Nations tournament in Senegal.

The Black Stars B take on the Stallions in the quarter-finals game this evening as the dream of winning the cup for keep remains a focus.

Coach Maxwell Konadu has made three changes to his starting XI that played Ghana’s first game against Gambia.

Asante Kotoko defender Habib Mohammed Mohammed has replaced Issaka Mohammed, Justice Blay replaces Hearts of Oak’s Benjamin Afutu in the midfield, while Appiah McCarthy is replaced by Asante Kotoko star Augustine Okrah.

Below is the full squad;
Eric Ofori Antwi
Moro Ibrahim
Habib Mohammed
Mohammed Alhassan
Fatawu Mohammed
Justice Blay
James Akaminko
Abdul Latif Anabila
Augustine Okrah
Joseph Esso
Shafiu Mumuni (c)

