See The People That Have Qualified For the Ghana FA Presidential Race

On Friday, the Normalization Committee announced that Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer has been disqualified from the Ghana Football Association presidential race.

The Normalization Committee arrived at their decision after recommendations from the Vetting Committee.

According to the NC, the Tema Youth FC owner and bankroller is said to have breached Article 33 (5) (c) of the GFA regulations which relates to player transfers.

Palmer is reported to have refused to pay GFA 10 per cent of the transfer of striker Joseph Painstil to Hungarian top-flight side Ferencvarosi TC from Tema Youth in September 2017.

The NC also reportedly cited his comments after the Black Stars' failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Palmer said Ghana would have qualified for the tournament if money was made available to pay unclassified and indemnity payments to referees.

The October 25 polls will now have Amanda Akuorkor Clinton, George Ankoma Mensah, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, George Afriyie and Frederick Pappoe as the presidential candidates.

On Wednesday, Palmer launched his manifesto with a campaign mantra of #P4P (Palmer for President) but the decision to disqualify him from the contest would come as a big blow to his ambitions.

However, the former Black Stars management committee member has confirmed that he will appeal his disqualification.