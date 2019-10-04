Doha 2019: Ghana's women's Relay Team Finishes Eighth In 4x100m

Ghana’s women’s relay team failed to qualify for the final of the 4x100m at IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar

The team finished eighth in heat 2 of Friday’s semi-finals and thus misses out on a medal at the Championships.

The quartet of Flings Owusu-Agyapong, Gemma Acheampong, Persis William-Mensah and Hor Halutie crossed the line in a time of 43.62 sec – a seasonal best record.

They needed to finish in top three of the heat to qualify for Saturday’s final.

They also miss out on qualification to next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

West African rivals Nigeria finished one place better than Ghana in seventh position with a time of 43.05 seconds.

Jamaica were first, followed by Great Britain and China respectively.