2020 Olympic Games qualifiers: Black Queens Host Kenya Today

The Ghana Black Queens will be hosting their counterpart from Kenya later this afternoon for the first leg of a two-legged encounter ahead of the final playoff round to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Nicknamed the Harambee Starlets, the Kenyans arrived in Accra last Tuesday and have been preparing intensively for the fixture as they set sights on upsetting their opponent at their own back yard.

Coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo and her team have been in camp since last month where they have played a number of friendly matches to ensure they adequately prepared for the upcoming fixture.

Both teams know the importance of the match and will need to win to boost their chances of progressing to the final qualifying round which will see them securing the right to participate at the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

The match crucial game between the Queens and the Starlets will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium this afternoon with kick-off set at 15:00GMT.