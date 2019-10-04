2019 WAFU Championship: Ghana Set To Lock Horns With Burkina Faso Today

The Ghana Black Stars B team is expected to lock horns with Burkina Faso in the quarter-finals of the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations in a cracking fixture later today.

The tournament started last weekend with 16 teams in Senegal but the knockout format being used has seen 8 teams being eliminated already.

Ghana played her first match against Gambia on Tuesday and managed to sail through to this stage by emerging as 1-0 winners courtesy a strike from Hearts of Oak attacker Joseph Esso.

Burkina Faso, on the other hand, played 1-1 with Mauritania in their opening match and had to rely on the penalty shootout to secure progression to this stage.

Both sides are targeting clinching the ultimate prize at the end of the tournament but now needs to mop up a strategy to ensure they reign supreme in the quarter-finals at the end of 90 minutes.

The match between Ghana and Burkina Faso will be played at the Stade Lat Dior at 20:00GMT.