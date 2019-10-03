ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
03.10.2019 Athletics

Doha 2019: Team Ghana In Tough Relay Groups At World Championship

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Doha 2019: Team Ghana In Tough Relay Groups At World Championship
1 HOUR AGO ATHLETICS

Team Ghana's Women's 4x100m relay team have been drawn with Jamaica, Great Britain, Germany, China, Nigeria and others in women's 4x100m relay semi-finals at the IAAF World Championships Doha 2019.

The Men's team have been drawn with Jamaica, USA, Great Britain, Brazil, others in their 4x100m semi-finals at the IAAF World Championships Doha 2019.

Ghana will compete on Friday, October 4, 2019

TOP STORIES

Western Region Leads With 20,000 Sex Workers
4 hours ago

Allow Me, I Can Do Better Than AG — Amidu Fights His Eligibi...
8 hours ago

body-container-line