Doha 2019: Team Ghana In Tough Relay Groups At World Championship

Team Ghana's Women's 4x100m relay team have been drawn with Jamaica, Great Britain, Germany, China, Nigeria and others in women's 4x100m relay semi-finals at the IAAF World Championships Doha 2019.

The Men's team have been drawn with Jamaica, USA, Great Britain, Brazil, others in their 4x100m semi-finals at the IAAF World Championships Doha 2019.

Ghana will compete on Friday, October 4, 2019