Doha 2019: Team Ghana In Tough Relay Groups At World Championship By Sammy Heywood Okine 1 HOUR AGO ATHLETICS Team Ghana's Women's 4x100m relay team have been drawn with Jamaica, Great Britain, Germany, China, Nigeria and others in women's 4x100m relay semi-finals at the IAAF World Championships Doha 2019.The Men's team have been drawn with Jamaica, USA, Great Britain, Brazil, others in their 4x100m semi-finals at the IAAF World Championships Doha 2019.Ghana will compete on Friday, October 4, 2019
