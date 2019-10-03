Richard Commey Is Not An Elite Fighter, Says Timothy Bradley Jnr

Former welterweight world champion, Timothy Bradley Jnr, believes Richard Commey doesn’t have an elite status to cause Vasyl Lomachenko problems should they slug it out in a unification bout next year.

Bradley Jnr, who held world titles at super lightweight and welterweight divisions, explained that the IBF lightweight titlist, Commey, would struggle to beat the WBA and WBC champion.

In an interview with ESPN, the American boxer said Lomachenko would be in a better position to stop Commey should a unification bout take place next year.

Bradley Jnr, however, described the Ghanaian fighter as a great champion but thinks Lomachenko is at a different level in the sport and would be a hard nut to crack.

“Commey will probably get stopped a lot sooner because of how educated Lomachenko is. I take nothing away from Commey. He's a tough, tough guy, but there are levels to this game, man. There are levels, and Lomachenko is at the elite level. Commey is a great champion, but he is not elite,” he said.

The 32-year-old Ghanaian is billed to make his second title defence against Teofimo Lopez at the Madison Square Garden in New York on December 14 with the winner set to slug it out with Lomachenko in a unification bout next year.

Commey remains confident he will come out successful despite many tipping the American to dethrone him in their mandatory fight.