Kwesi Appiah Submits Names For Black Stars Backroom Staff Replacement - Reports

Head coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah has reportedly submitted a list of the new backroom coaching staff to the Normalisation Committee (NC).

The names include former Asante Kotoko gaffer. Charles Komla Akonnor, who will work as Appiah’s assistant coach, while Sabahn Quaye returns as the Team Manager/Welfare Officer- he worked in the same capacity during Kwesi Appiah’s first stint with the Black Stars.

The rest of the list is Najau Issah whose role in the team is yet to be known, while former Black Stars team doctor Dr. Prince Pambo has returned to the senior national male football team of Ghana.

After Ghana's abysmal performance at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, reports emerged that Ibrahim Tanko has been removed as assistant coach of the Black Stars in order to concentrate on the Black Meteors which have quailed for the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt in November.

Stephen Appiah and Richard Kingson have been relieved of their duties as the Team Manager/ Welfare Officer and the Goalkeeper’s Trainer, respectively.

Kwesi Appiah's tenure in office as coach of the Black Stars is supposed to expire in December this year, but reports have emerged that the former Khartoum FC's term has been extended to 2021.

Ghana is looking forward to qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations which will be staged in Cameroon.