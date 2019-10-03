Referees Threaten To Boycott Ghana Premier League

The Referees Association of Ghana has cautioned has threatened to boycott the upcoming domestic season due to unpaid wages which amount to 11 Billion old Ghana cedis.

According to Referee Joe Debrah, they will boycott the league games if they are not paid their salaries.

“We (referees) are like soldiers, we have to prepare ourselves but let me send this warning to the new President, if they don’t settle our debts, he will officiate the matches by himself,” Debrah told Atinka FM.

“Ghanaians should forget about the league this season if our debts are not settled. Kwesi Nyantakyi’s administration owes as 9billion old Ghana cedis and the NC owe us 2billion old Ghana cedis.

“I have read through all the manifestos and I can say some of the aspirants have bad intentions, trust me we won’t give them that pleasure at all.

“You remember we boycotted the NC competition at some point? Yes now we are wise, we will do same again,” he added.

The Ghana Premier League and the National Division One are expected to start next month.