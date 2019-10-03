Football People Can Only Solve Football Issues - Osei Palmer

Ghana Football Association presidential hopeful, Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer has reiterated that football problems can only be resolved by football administrators.

According to him, only persons who have been part of the erstwhile administration will be in a better position to understand the issues and provide remedies to them.

Palmer beleives that those without knowledge or experience in the game as well as the administration will only mess things up when elected thus he has the qualities and experience to effect that change needed in Ghana football.

“You need to be part of a process to understand how to know, deal of fix with the issues," he told Happy FM.

"If you are an alien you will get confused that is why you need an experienced person who has been part of the system to fix the issues. People behave in a manner that the past administration did nothing in terms of football development but that is not true.”

He went on to say that, despite serving on the previous administration under Kwesi Nyantakyi, he has his own policy direction and his administration will be different.

“There is a limit to what you can do as a person when serving under one’s administration. You always have to help in the policy direction of the incumbent president. By the policy document, I have presented I have the qualities and what it takes to change the face of Ghana football”.

Osei Kweku Palmer unveiled his policy document on Wednesday as part of efforts to convince delegates to vote for him in the upcoming Ghana Football Association presidential election slated for October 27.