03.10.2019 Football News

Asante Kotoko To Resume Training Today At Adako Jachie

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Kumasi Asante Kotoko will return to today ahead of preparations for the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup competition.

The Reds returned to training days after their exit from the CAF Champions League over the weekend.

The Ghana Premier League heavyweights were halted by Tunisian giants Etoile Sportive du Sahel qualifying on 3:2 aggregates.

Kotoko will have their training session this afternoon at the Adako Jachie Park as they begin preparations for the Caf Confederation Cup.

Kotoko will get to know their next opponent when the draw takes place on October 9.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
