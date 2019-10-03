How Palmer Plans To Fund 35 Pitches And Sports Hospital If He Becomes GFA President

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Presidential aspirant Wilfried Kwaku Osei alias Palmer has detailed an ambitious plan to construct legacy projects worth an estimated US$19million if he wins the race to become the next GFA President.

In the plan contained his policy document titled Reforming Ghana Football which was launched today in Accra, Palmer says in four years he would raise US$90.3million from GFA revenue based activities to fund the projects which include 25 natural pitches at a cost of US$2.5 million and 10 artificial pitches at a cost of US$4million.

Palmer also plans to construct Head Offices and Regional Offices 'conservatively' estimated at US$ 3million for the GFA, a four-star modern facility for national teams (US$ 4million), a 100-bed sports hospital (US$ 3million) and hospitality events (US$ 2.5million).

Admitting the existence of "administrative bottlenecks that hinder financial resources of the GFA", the former GFA Executive Committee provided a breakdown of how the lofty projects would be financed using identifiable sources of funds to GFA.

Palmer plans to raise US$4million from TV broadcasting rights, US$9million from marketing rights, US$3million from revenue and licensing rights, US$2million from merchandising, US$4million from a Digital Transformation Hub, US$ 6million in grants from FIFA and US$8million in futsal grants.

He also plans to raise US$800,000 from CAF funding programmes, US$2million from tax credit, US$8million from solidarity, training and a compensation clearing house which he intends to establish.

Additional he has projected to raise US$5million from friendly matches, US$3million from training and compensation from international clubs, US$3million from match gates, US$ 30million from prize monies from international competitions, US$2.5million from internally generated funds and US$18.3million from a revaluation of assets.

"Most of these are identifiable sources of funds to GFA. The planning horizon for the generation of these funds would span through a period of four (4) years. These prudential estimates are very conservative in nature as per the principle of budgetary estimates with the finance committee to be tasked to execute and target," the policy document reads.

"In business, scarce resources merit rationalization and prioritization of funds judiciously to achieve value for money spending. The credibility and reputation of GFA has sunk that low to render the GFA financially unattractive. It is incumbent on Team Palmer to make conscious efforts to rebrand, redirect, refocus and reform the GFA towards making it a superior brand with the tacit involvement of corporate Ghana in the game to create excitement and delight as it pertainsin other jurisdiction".