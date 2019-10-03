UCL: Hakimi Brace Gives Dortmund Win At Slavia Prague

Achraf Hakimi scored twice to hand Borussia Dortmund their first victory in Champions League Group F as the Bundesliga side won 2-0 at reigning Czech champions Slavia Prague on Wednesday.

With 10 minutes remaining in the first half, Hakimi – on loan from Real Madrid – sprinted down the right flank, wove his way through the Slavia defence into the box, fooled 'keeper Ondrej Kolar and blasted home left-footed.

A minute before the final whistle, the 20-year-old Moroccan struck following another strong run and clinical finish with a low shot across goal.

"He played very well although he's not used to the position," Dortmund coach Lucien Favre said of Hakimi, who is a right-back by trade but started on the left-wing.

"He is very dangerous upfront and we are happy with his performance, the two goals say it all.

"We had drawn the last three games against Barcelona, (Eintracht) Frankfurt and (Werder) Bremen, so we're happy with the victory today, it was very important for us."

With prolific striker Paco Alcacer ruled out with an Achilles tendon injury, Dortmund, who had drawn 0-0 with Barcelona at home in their opening game, started without a fully-fledged striker, relying on counter-attacks rather than constant pressure.

Captain Marco Reus started up front alongside Julian Brandt and English teenager Jadon Sancho, who went close with the first shot on goal in the second minute.

Sancho then set up the tireless Hakimi who fired wide, before playing a pass which a sliding Reus narrowly shot past a gaping Slavia goal.