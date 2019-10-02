2019 U-23 AFCON: Ghana Pitted In Group A To Face Egypt And Cameroon

Ahead of the start of the 2019 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament, Ghana has been pitted into Group A to battle with the likes of Egypt, Cameroon, and Mali.

This year’s edition of the continental showpiece is the 3rd and will feature 8 giants who have progressed from the qualifiers.

The Black Meteors excelled in the qualifiers and managed to overcome the might of Morocco in the final playoff in difficult circumstances. The first leg ended in 1-1 in Ghana but the team recorded a fantastic 1-0 win in Algeria to secure their ticket to the upcoming tournament.

At the end of the draw held today at the Haramlek Palace of Montaza Complex in Alexandria, the Meteors find themselves in the same group with the host nation. The remaining opponents are heavyweight on the African terrain and will surely give Coach Ibrahim Tanko and his side a good run for their money.

The tournament will commence on November 8, 2019, and will see the top 3 teams qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.