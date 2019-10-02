UCL: Watch Thomas Partey's Goal In Atletico Madrid 2:0 Win Over Lokomotiv Moscow

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey scored his first Champions League goal of the season to help Atlético Madrid defeat Lokomotiv Moscow 0-2 away from home.

Partey followed his splendid performance against Real Madrid in the Madrid derby over the weekend with another top-notch display against the Russian giant.

Youngster João Felix opened the scores three minutes from recess for the visitors.

Partey, 26, added the second 10 minutes later when he connected in Diego Costa’s squared-in pass from close range.

Madrid’s win leaves them levelled on four points with Italian giant Juventus.

Their next Champions League game is against German Bayern Leverkusen at home on October 22.