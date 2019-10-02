GFA Elections: Vetting Committee Denies Rumors Disqualification

The Vetting Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has dispelled rumours regarding the disqualification of some presidential aspirants ahead of the October 25 elections.

According to a member of the committee, no such decision has been taken by the five-member team mandated by the Normalisation Committee to scrutinise all the nominees who are seeking to contest the various positions in the upcoming GFA elections.

The committee member insisted that the committee was yet to finish its sittings, let alone write a report and submit it to the NC.

In a telephone chat with Graphic Sports Online on Wednesday morning, the source urged the public to ignore the widespread rumour about the disqualification of any of the aspirants.

"Please ignore those rumours because that is not the case," the source told Graphic Sports Online.

The anonymous member disclosed that the committee would likely round off its sittings today (Wednesday) and then try to finish the report on the proceedings and present it to the NC on Thursday.

All things being equal, the NC will announce the names of the successful candidates on Friday.

It will be recalled that the vetting process began last Friday with the first batch of the presidential aspirants, comprising Kurt Okraku, Amanda Clinton, Nana Yaw Amponsah and George Ankomah Mensah, followed by the second batch made up of Wilfred Kweku Osei (Palmer), Fred Pappoe and George Afriyie on Saturday.

The committee continues its sitting today with the various Regional Football Association (RFA) nominees.

The much-awaited publication of the successful nominees will herald the elections of the 10 RFA chairmen and a representative of the Elite Women's Clubs on October 18.

That will be followed by the elections of the Premier League, Division One and RFA representatives to serve on the Executive Council on October 24.

The electoral process will be climaxed on Friday, October 25, with the presidential election at an Extraordinary Congress.