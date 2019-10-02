ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
02.10.2019 Football News

UCL: Here Is Thomas Partey's Stunning Statistics Against Lokomotiv Moscow

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
UCL: Here Is Thomas Partey's Stunning Statistics Against Lokomotiv Moscow

Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey maintained his impressive performance against Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The 26-year-old and Joao Felix propelled the Spanish La Liga side to a 2:0 victory over the Russian side in the matchday 2 fixtures.

And according to Opta.com, Partey attempted 80 passes more than in any other Champions League game played.

It was also Partey’s second straight Champions League start having played in the opening 2-2 draw with Juventus a fortnight ago.

He has now played eight matches in all competitions this season and scored two goals.

Partey has attracted a lot of interest from clubs in Europe but will be hoping to continue impressive form.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
TOP STORIES

Powerful Cartel Stealing Petroleum Revenue — Senyo Hosi
44 minutes ago

NDC Has Acid Mouths — Rawlings
53 minutes ago

body-container-line