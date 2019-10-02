ModernGhanalogo

02.10.2019 Football News

2019 WAFU Cup: Watch How Sellas Tetteh Celebrated After Guiding Sierra Leone To Quarter Finals

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Ghanaian trainer, Sellas Tetteh couldn't hide his joy after guiding Sierra Leone to the quarter-finals of the 2019 Wafu Cup of Nations after beating Liberia in a first-round match.

Suffian Kolokoh's goal in the 40th minute was enough to give Sierra Leone a 1-0 win in the Senegalese city of Thies.

The match kicked off on Sunday but was paused in the 70th minute because of a problem with the lights.

The same players who were on the pitch at the time played the final 20 minutes on Monday.

Sierra Leone will now face Mali in the last eight on Sunday while Liberia drop into the plate competition for first-round losers.

Video below...

Senegal, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Mali, Ghana and Togo are the other teams who have already qualified for the quarter-finals.

