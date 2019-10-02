Ibrahim Tanko Arrives In Egypt For CAF U-23 AFCON Draw

Coach Ibrahim Tanko has arrived in Egypt to witness the draw for the CAF U-23 African Championship.

Tanko arrived in Cairo en route to Alexandria for the draw of the competition that will determine the three African countries to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The Black Stars assistant gaffer has already said his aim is to "qualify for Tokyo," expressing confidence in his team's capabilities to make the mark.

The Black Meteors are in contention with 8 other African countries for the Tokyo ticket, after eliminating Algeria in the qualifiers in a spectacular fashion.

It will be the first time Ghana is participating in the tournament, having failed to qualify for the first two editions.

Ghana has been placed in pot 2 for the draw alongside Zambia, Cote D’ Ivoire and Cameroon, whiles South Africa and Mali remain in Pot 1.

Host Egypt and defending champions Nigeria have been placed in groups A and B respectively.