02.10.2019 Football News

EXCLUSIVE: Agyemang Badu Returns To Hellas Verona Training After Suffering Pulmonary Microembolism

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghana midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has returned to Hella Verona training after he was diagnosed with pulmonary microembolism in August, Modernghana.com can exclusively confirm.

Pulmonary microembolism means blood clots in the lungs.

However, after two months, the 29-year-old has returned to training on Tuesday afternoon.

Reports went rife in the Ghanaian media that the former Asante Kotoko midfielder has passed but strongly denied those publications.

In an interview with DGN Online, he said God was on his side and that he was very healthy.

Agyemang Badu is on loan at Hellas Verona, with and obligation to buy, from Italian rivals Udinese Calcio.

He was not in the Ghana squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt after only returning to action in March, following an 11-month injury.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
