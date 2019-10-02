2019 WAFU Cup: Joseph Esso Named MOTM After Scoring All Important Goal Against Gambia

Striker Joseph Esso was named the man of the match in Ghana's victory over Gambia in the 2019 WAFU Cup.

Ghana progressed to the quarters of this year's competition after pipping the Scorpions of Gambia on Tuesday evening.

A 65th minute from the Hearts of Oak ace handed the 2017 Champions of the competition to make it to the next round.

The 22-year-old was adjudged the best player after the match by the technical men of competition following his splendid output.

The Black Stars B will now play Burkina Faso in the quarter-finals of the competition on Friday, October 4.