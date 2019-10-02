ModernGhanalogo

02.10.2019 Football News

2019 WAFU Cup: Ghana To Play Burkina Faso In Quarter Finals

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghana will face Burkina Faso on Saturday, 4 October in the quarter-final of the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations.

The defending champions defeated Gambia 1:0 to book quarterfinals berth in the first round contest on Tuesday evening.

This will be a repeat of their 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier played in Kumasi last month which Ghana loss by a goal to nothing.

The Black Stallions squeezed past Mauritania last Saturday winning 4-3 on penalties after their match ended 1-1 at the Stade Lat Dior.

