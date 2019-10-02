UCL: Real Madrid Rescue Draw Against 10-Man Club Brugge

Real Madrid battled back from 2-0 down to draw with Club Bruges on another disappointing Champions League night for the 13-time champions.

Zinedine Zidane's side were poor again at the Bernabeu and were almost undone by a bizarre double from 21-year-old Emmanuel Dennis.

The Nigerian's first came as he miscontrolled Percy Tau's cross past a wrongfooted Thibaut Courtois and into the net - initially disallowed for offside but awarded after a long video assistant referee delay.

For the second, Dennis stumbled into the box and chipped Courtois - who was replaced by Alphonse Areola at half-time - almost losing his footing.

Captain Sergio Ramos responded for Real in the second half with a header from Karim Benzema's cross, which was ruled out for offside but overturned by the VAR.

After Bruges captain Ruud Vormer was sent off for two bookings, Toni Kroos crossed for Casemiro to head in the equaliser from the resulting free-kick.

Real - beaten 3-0 by Paris St-Germain in their opening game, remain bottom of Group A.

Also, the second early kickoff on the day involving Atalanta and Shaktar Donetsk ended 2-1 in favour of the Ukrainians.