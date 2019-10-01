ModernGhanalogo

01.10.2019 Football News

AshGold Arrive In Ghana After CAF Confederation Cup Exit

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
AshantiGold SC have safely arrived in Ghana from Morocco following their exit from the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Ghana Premier League side lost 2:0 to R.S Berkane on Saturday in the return leg encounter.

The Miners saw their African campaign brought to an end after losing 4-2 on aggregate to their Moroccan counterparts.

The team touched down at the Kotoko International Airport on Tuesday morning.

