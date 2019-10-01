Kotoko Don't Have Any Plans To Sack Coach Kjetil Zacchariassen

Special assistant to Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Dr Kwame Kyei, Nana Kwasi Gyambibi has rubbished reports that the club are on the verge of parting ways with head coach, Kjetil Zacchariassen.

Following their painful elimination from the CAF Champions League, multiple reports emerged that the management of the club will show the former Ashgold the exit.

After beating Etoile du Sahel 2:0 in the first leg encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, the Porcupine Warriors were whipped 3:0 by the Tunisian side in the return leg.

Quizzed if they will part ways with the Norwegian trainer, he said, "I will urge media to discard such rumours," he told Asempa FM.

"If there should be anything, it will come from our side and not from the media.

"We have now arrived in the country and we are yet to meeting him for his reports but Kotoko don't have any plans to sack him," he added.

The Ghana Premier League side will not participate in the CAF Confederations Cup following their demotion.